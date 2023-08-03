Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Louisiana driver killed after leaving I-55, hitting concrete culvert

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a Mississippi crash on Wednesday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. on I-55 in Pike County.

MHP says that a 2002 Ford Explorer, driven by 62-year-old Mark Beard, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a concrete culvert before overturning.

Beard received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

