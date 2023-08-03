Jones Co. man sentenced to 30 years for second-degree murder

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man was sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Marty Breazeale, 49, of Laurel, was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Dal Williamson in the Jones County Circuit Courthouse in Laurel.

The Jones County District Attorney’s Office said Breazeale is to serve 25 years day-for-day with five years suspended. He will not be eligible for early release or parole.

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, A female body was discovered by boaters on the Leaf River near the Mississippi 590 bridge and boat ramp. The body was recovered by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

Breazeale was named as a suspect o Monday, May 16, 2022, after the Mississippi Crime Lab identified the woman as 32-year-old Brittany Nicole Holifield, of Laurel.

Jones County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said the crime lab was able to identify Holifield by fingerprint.

“Mr. Breazeale had been in a dating relationship with Ms. Holifield, the victim,” said Martin. “He had been seen with her the day previously, and when he returned home, she was not with him. And then they found her body in the river.”

According to the Mississippi Crime Lab, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

A manhunt was launched in the area of Swamp Road, Red Hill Crossing Road, East Radio Road and Jennings Masters Road, along with other areas.

JCSD said deputies captured Breazeale in a pine thicket overnight after responding to a suspicious person’s complaint near Bok Homa Casino.

Martin said Breazeale ultimately was arrested and brought to the sheriff’s department where he was interviewed and confessed.

“He not only confessed to law enforcement, but he also confessed on live television and to the newspaper as well,” Martin said.

Breazeale was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Martin said with first-degree murder, there is usually an element of pre-meditation.

“Second-degree murder, the sentence range is a little bit different, but second-degree is more of a depraved heart murder, and we felt like that fit the situation a little bit better.”

During his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Breazeale’s bond was denied by Judge Sonny Saul.

“Anytime the family can get a guilty plea that they are satisfied with and avoid having to go through the trauma of a trial and seeing photographs of their loved one and things like that, I think it’s always a win,” Martin said.

