Mothers of Murdered Sons

‘It doesn’t make sense’; Forest woman pleads for post office to be more accessible for disabled

By Quentin Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Scott County woman is accusing the post office in Forest of violating federal law.

Constance Slaughter Harvey said the federal building is violating the American Disabilities Act by not having any ramps or accessible entrances for everyone who’s handicapped or disabled.

“I’ve seen several people who are on canes fall,” Harvey recalled. “I’ve seen people have to sit in their car and call the first person they know to come in and get their mail.”

Harvey said the only way to go in or out of the post office is through a flight of stairs.

While there are handrails to hold on to, she said people who are in wheelchairs still have no way of getting inside.

Harvey said she’s even experienced this issue firsthand. When she had issues with her knee, she needed a walker to get around.

She admits it was a struggle getting in and out of the building.

”City Hall, it’s accessible,” said Harvey. “The Scott County Courthouse is accessible; doctor’s officers are accessible. For us not to be able to go to the post office to pick up mail that’s important without having fear of falling, it doesn’t make sense.”

The Forest woman says she’s taken her concerns to the post office as well as city and federal leaders, but each time Harvey said she’s met with excuses.

She even wrote a letter to congressional leaders asking for an investigation into this issue, she said she’s still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, as she continues to press the issue, Harvey said she’s also going to press those who are in positions of power.

“If something is going on that’s wrong or that discriminates against anybody, and this is definitely discrimination against those people who cannot walk, who cannot move around, it bothers me,” Harvey expressed. “I’m too old to get out and talk about boycotting and marching, I can’t do that. I bring it to the attention of elected officials, and certainly, I will hold them accountable.”

WLBT reached out to the U.S. Post Office, a spokesperson tells us they do not follow the American Disabilities Act, instead, they adhere to the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968.

The USPS maintains that the post office in Forest is in compliance with that act and is accessible to all disabled and handicapped people.

