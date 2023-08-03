A Hot One for the First Day of School!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief from the ~excessive~ heat is finally in sight! It won’t be here until next week, but at least there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Today will likely see widespread 100s, with a few upper 90s in the mix too, and very little (if any) rain. The mugginess will get us again today too, with “feels like” temperatures in the 105-115 degree range. Tomorrow will follow suit.

The Weekend: Temperature-wise we stay close to the same for the weekend. The saving grace will be a greater chance of rain on both days. As these quick systems move through, they will offer some relief from the heat.

Next Week: On Monday conditions will not change much. Highs will be well above average in the upper 90s. BUT TUESDAY! Tuesday will see that lovely relief we talked about. A cold front is expected to push through the area on Monday, bringing a wave of average temperatures as we go through the rest of next week. Decent chances for rain will stick around.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.