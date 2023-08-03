Burger Battle
A Hot One for the First Day of School!

Elise’s Forecast
Remember heat safety and remind the kids to stay hydrated as they get back to school.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief from the ~excessive~ heat is finally in sight! It won’t be here until next week, but at least there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Today will likely see widespread 100s, with a few upper 90s in the mix too, and very little (if any) rain. The mugginess will get us again today too, with “feels like” temperatures in the 105-115 degree range. Tomorrow will follow suit.

The Weekend: Temperature-wise we stay close to the same for the weekend. The saving grace will be a greater chance of rain on both days. As these quick systems move through, they will offer some relief from the heat.

Next Week: On Monday conditions will not change much. Highs will be well above average in the upper 90s. BUT TUESDAY! Tuesday will see that lovely relief we talked about. A cold front is expected to push through the area on Monday, bringing a wave of average temperatures as we go through the rest of next week. Decent chances for rain will stick around.

Staying Hot and Dry