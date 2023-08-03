Hartfield Academy sanctioned for illegal recruiting, MAIS says

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Hartfield Academy is facing penalties for illegal recruiting involving a St. Joseph Catholic School student.

The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools, or MAIS, made the sanctions during an Affairs Committee Meeting after a complaint was filed by St. Joseph.

The MAIS committee watched slides and listened to audio tapes provided by St. Joe. They say they found that Hartfield was “indeed guilty of illegal recruiting.”

“In particular, Hartfield coaches were clearly seen on video addressing multiple parents and a student from St. Joe in the visitor’s stands on the upper deck of the gym during a basketball game played at Hartfield,” a statement read.

As part of the sanctions, Hartfield will not be eligible to participate in the Class 6A football playoffs for the 2023 season and will be fined $7,500.

Coach Ryan Lindsay and Coach Lee Dawkins will also not be able to coach in football games during the 2023 season.

They will, though, be able to coach at practice.

