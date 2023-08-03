Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hartfield Academy sanctioned for illegal recruiting, MAIS says

(WILX)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Hartfield Academy is facing penalties for illegal recruiting involving a St. Joseph Catholic School student.

The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools, or MAIS, made the sanctions during an Affairs Committee Meeting after a complaint was filed by St. Joseph.

The MAIS committee watched slides and listened to audio tapes provided by St. Joe. They say they found that Hartfield was “indeed guilty of illegal recruiting.”

“In particular, Hartfield coaches were clearly seen on video addressing multiple parents and a student from St. Joe in the visitor’s stands on the upper deck of the gym during a basketball game played at Hartfield,” a statement read.

As part of the sanctions, Hartfield will not be eligible to participate in the Class 6A football playoffs for the 2023 season and will be fined $7,500.

Coach Ryan Lindsay and Coach Lee Dawkins will also not be able to coach in football games during the 2023 season.

They will, though, be able to coach at practice.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
JPD: 26-year-old man’s body found with trauma to head, face
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
Hotel O
Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say

Latest News

The Falcons are hoping to end their losing streak in 2023. They have not won a game since 2019
Wingfield football hopes to end losing streak in 2023
‘Jackson State is very special to me’: AD Ashley Robinson staying at JSU (JSU Communications)
‘Jackson State is very special to me’: AD Ashley Robinson staying at JSU
St. Joseph football team embraces underdog role as they move up to 6A
The Bulldogs lost the 6A state championship to Madison Central in 2021 and Starkville in 2022
Brandon football aiming for state title after falling short in ‘21 and ‘22