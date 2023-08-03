Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

George H.W. Bush’s legacy lives on in Ridgeland volunteer award recipient

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: KRISTEN HILLMAN, RIDGELAND LIBRARY MANAGER; GABRIELLA SAAB, VISITING AUTHOR...
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: KRISTEN HILLMAN, RIDGELAND LIBRARY MANAGER; GABRIELLA SAAB, VISITING AUTHOR OF THE LAST CHECKMATE; TONJA JOHNSON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MCLS; CYNTHIA MILLER, MEMBERSHIP CHAIRMAN OF FORL AND TERESA GERALD, PRESIDENT OF FORL, GATHERING AROUND THE LOVE OF BOOKS./COURTESY TERESA GERALD(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization that promotes community volunteerism around the world has named a Ridgeland resident as a “Daily Point of Light.”

Teresa Gerald has worked on behalf of her local library for more than 20 years, with the nonprofit, Friends of the Ridgeland Library. She has served as the group’s president since 2014.

In responding to the honor, Gerald told the Points of Light Foundation her commitment to community service was inspired by her love of books and the adage, “It’s better to give than receive” -- a principle she adopted from her parents.

Since 1990, Points of Light awards, originated by former President George H.W. Bush, have recognized outstanding volunteer leaders who make, “significant and sustained impact through their everyday actions and words,” according to the organization’s website.

Gerald says there is a quote that speaks directly to her passion for libraries.

“A child who reads becomes an adult who thinks.”

