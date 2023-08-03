Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Remember heat safety and remind the kids to stay hydrated as they get back to school.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday is the second day in a row of 102-degree high temperatures.  More heat and humidity this weekend with daily high temperatures near 100 degrees and overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 70s.  During the afternoons, the heat index will sway anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees, prompting likely advisories or excessive heat warnings for our area.  Rain chances will start to elevate Friday with a disturbance nearby and rise again this weekend into early next week with disturbances passing by overhead.  High pressure is in control of our weather at least for the next few days.  It is centered over Texas and will start breaking down this weekend or early next week.  This may allow for disturbances to start affecting our area with thunderstorms from time to time, increasing the daily humidity, but possible lowering temperatures by a few degrees, especially next week.  More seasonable temperatures will kick in by Election Day and thereafter.  The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:17am and the sunset is 7:55pm.    The tropics are very quiet, but we typically see a dramatic uptick in activity during the month of August, so stay tuned for any changes.

