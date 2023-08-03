Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: brutal heat continues into the weekend ahead of relief by next week

Trending slightly cooler by next week
Trending slightly cooler by next week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Bright and brutally hot conditions are on tap this afternoon as our weather remains under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. Afternoon highs are forecast top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s with peak heat indices as high as 110 to possibly 120 in some locations. Today will also be another dry day, besides maybe a rogue shower. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead into tonight as overnight lows bottom out in the 70s.

FRIDAY: We are expecting to wrap up the work week on Friday with more intense heat. Similar to every other day this week, highs will generally reach the upper 90s and lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. In addition to the heat, a few PM storms could develop across areas east of I-55 that could feature strong winds. A ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ is in place for a portion of the area for this potential.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While there will be the chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms this weekend, the potential for dangerous heat/humidity will also continue. We will really notice a shift in our weather pattern by next week as many kids head back to school. Temperatures are on track to be much closer to normal in the lower 90s with better chances for rain and storms in the forecast.

