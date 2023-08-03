City of Jackson announces new 911 call center changes: Here’s what you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson and its police department say they are making changes that will speed up the time it takes for you to receive emergency services.

Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade went before the media to address the issues Jackson’s 911 dispatch center has faced.

Mayor Lumumba revealed that Jackson’s dispatch center took over 600,000 calls in 2022 alone, which is roughly 1,700 calls a day.

“That is not comparable to any local law enforcement agency in the state of Mississippi. That’s comparable to Birmingham, Memphis, and New Orleans,” said Interim Chief Wade.

The astronomically high number of calls isn’t the only issue that was addressed Wednesday.

Interim Chief Wade and Mayor Lumumba focused heavily on the staffing issues they’ve seen over the last several years and ways to combat that.

“Our dispatchers were working 12-hour shifts. Could you imagine the emotional, mental strain that they experience on a daily basis? With that amount of calls coming into that center. So, I immediately made that change. We went from a 12-hour shift to an 8-hour shift,” said Interim Chief Wade.

Interim Chief Wade says the dispatch center has space for 48 employees, but he and Mayor Lumumba would like to see more than that in the future.

Fortunately, 29 of those spots are already filled by full-time employees, while 14 of them are filled by “temps,” and another four are filled by police recruits. Those extra sets of hands and ears bring the total on-site staff to 47 out of 48 people.

Another major change that’s already been implemented is the new phrase when a Jackson 911 dispatcher answers the phone.

No longer is it the common, “9-1-1, what’s your emergency?”

You will now hear, “9-1-1, what’s your location?”

This change goes in part with the dispatch center’s new software update that focuses on providing immediate location accuracy from a caller so that a dispatcher can swiftly inform emergency services of the location of the incident.

“So they [Jackson’s 911 Dispatch Center] need to know the location, right, they need to know, you know, who’s involved, they talked about the weapon being a part of it, all of those fields need to be entered into the system so that they can close out that call and dispatch an officer. And until they’re able to do that they’re not able to go to the next call,” said Mayor Lumumba.

That change is also notable because it will speed up the amount of time a dispatcher sits on the phone with someone in need. Thus, it not only prevents delay time for emergency services but also allows the dispatcher to get with the next person in need.

Not every 911 call is always an emergency that requires immediate police presence, which is another reason that number of calls in 2022 was so high.

“Some of the calls that we get are not don’t necessarily require a police response. But of course, we have to respond to them because they called 911. So we’re working on educating and informing the public about how to use those captain’s numbers, those Deputy Chief numbers, and our admin numbers,” said Interim Chief Wade.

When those numbers are released, WLBT will provide them to the public so that you can make calls for help, without preventing someone in immediate need from getting help.

