Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial was postponed until at least Sept. 6 after New York City prosecutors asked Thursday for more time to prepare.

Majors, 33, appeared in court for what was to have been the start of his trial on charges stemming from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries, including a cut to her ear.

Majors is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to as much as a year in jail if convicted.

The judge set a new tentative trial date of Sept. 6 after prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested more time for discovery.

“We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial,” said Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Majors walked out of the courtroom after the hearing, acknowledging some seated in the gallery. At one point he bumped his hand to his heart to a woman seated near the door.

Majors, who plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel films, has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
JPD: 26-year-old man’s body found with trauma to head, face
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
Hotel O
Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say

Latest News

An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says
American-born conductor and composer Carl Davis thanks spectators during the Hollywood Night,...
Carl Davis, award-winning American composer behind many British TV shows and films, dies at 86
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics...
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does
The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday published the draft guidelines on its site,...
China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to a maximum of 2 hours a day