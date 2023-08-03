Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their four month old daughter died from starvation and "severe neglect."(SJBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A couple in Reserve have been arrested after a four-month-old girl was found dead in their home.

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, were taken into custody on Tues., Aug. 1, and face charges of second-degree murder, neglect, and child abuse, according to Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing around 9 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 1, in the 100 block of Northwest 18th Street. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the lifeless body of the four-month-old in her bed. The baby showed no signs of life and the coroner’s office pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their four month old daughter died from starvation and "severe neglect."(SJBPSO)

Detectives say the living conditions in the home were deplorable.

The couple’s 13-month-old son also showed signs of neglect and abuse, Sheriff Tregre says.

Taylor and Lafountain were apprehended and booked with child desertion and cruelty to juveniles with force/violence for the alleged mistreatment of their 13-month-old son.

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their four month old daughter died from starvation and "severe neglect."(SJBPSO)

An autopsy of the four-month-old was conducted on Aug. 2 and showed the baby had suffered from starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect, and child abuse, all of which the coroner’s office said contributed to her death.

Sheriff Tregre said the couple “appeared unremorseful” during questioning.

In addition to the initial charges, Taylor and Lafountain were also booked for second-degree murder. Judge Nghana Lewis set their bonds at $600,000 with no 10% option.

As of now, the 13-month-old son is in state custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLBT General Photo
JPD: 26-year-old man’s body found with trauma to head, face
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
2 women dead after collision in Holmes County
Hotel O
Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
Woman charged after beating friend, locking her in bedroom, police say
Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say

Latest News

Both Delatte, 31, (left) and Brady, 38, (right), are being charged with grand larceny in the...
2 arrested for stealing 3-ton A/C unit from Runnelstown home
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Six former Rankin Co. officers plead guilty to charges related to abuse of Black men
Woman charged with extortion after posting nude photos of ex-boyfriend
Woman posts nude photos of her ex-boyfriend on his work page, charged with extortion, police say
Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Man sentenced to 15 years on molestation charge in Jones Co.