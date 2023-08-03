2 women dead after collision in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead after a collision that occurred in Holmes County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 5:08 p.m. Wednesday evening.

MHP says 21-year-old Miesha Clay of Tchula, Mississippi, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on Highway 17 when she collided with 31-year-old Brittany Russell, who was traveling northbound in a 2021 Honda Accord.

Both women received fatal injuries from the accident.

MHP is investigating the crash.

