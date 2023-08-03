Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

2 arrested for stealing 3-ton A/C unit from Runnelstown home

Both Delatte, 31, (left) and Brady, 38, (right), are being charged with grand larceny in the case.
Both Delatte, 31, (left) and Brady, 38, (right), are being charged with grand larceny in the case.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are behind bars after stealing an air conditioner unit from a home in Runnelstown last month.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in on Sunday, July 13 about a three-ton air conditioner unit being stolen from a home.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to arrest 31-year-old Christopher Delatte on Saturday, July 26. On Monday, PCSO arrested the second suspect, 38-year-old Russell Edward Brady.

Both Delatte and Brady are being charged with grand larceny.

