Mothers of Murdered Sons

Woman beats her friend for ‘snitching’ to police, locks her in bedroom, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Memphis woman is charged with assault after police say that she beat her friend and refused to let her leave her home. locking her in the bedroom.

According to police, Katrina Blades, 40, invited the victim to an apartment on Madewell Road.

Police say that Blades and another woman then held the victim captive in the bedroom, refusing to let her leave.

The two women accused the victim of ‘snitching’ to the police about a previous incident.

Blades proceeded to beat the victim, hitting her with closed fists and kicking her.

When the victim attempted to leave, her hand was closed in the door and she was forced to stay in the room.

Upon further investigation, Police identified Blades as one of the two women who beat the victim and confined her to the bedroom.

Blades is currently in police custody and facing charges for assault and false imprisonment.

