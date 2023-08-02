Staying Hot and Dry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot and sticky remains the story for us through the rest of this work week. Dangerously high temperatures and moisture levels leave us under excessive heat warnings and heat advisories through Thursday for now.

Today we will see highs in the upper 90s to low 100s (again, ugh) with little chance of afternoon shower/storm relief. You can copy and paste this description of your afternoon into tomorrow and Friday’s forecast too! The weekend will start to bring some change though.

Highs will still be at or around 100 degrees, but starting Saturday we have a greater chance to see that lovely afternoon rain. The cooling effect this will have will be lovely, even if it does dampen your weekend plans just a little.

The next work week will bring even more change (yay!). Monday’s highs will still be in the mid and upper 90s, but rain coverage will continue increasing and expanding. By the middle of the week, as the high pressure that has been leaving us under this offensive heat diminishes, we will start to see more seasonable conditions! Still hot and humid, but highs will be in the low to mid 90s instead of near 100. Afternoon showers and storms stay in the forecast.

