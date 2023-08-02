Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Second Annual National Night Out held in Richland focuses on community connection

Police Chief Nick McLendon says officers and community must come together.
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a night of family fun in Richland with law enforcement officers showing their commitment to serve and protect.

This is the second year the Richland Police Department has helped organize the National Night Out.(WLBT)

This is the second Annual National Night Out to bring the community together. It was held at the Parks and Recreation Center. Activities included a flyover with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, food trucks, a splash pad, a foam party for the kids, and a DJ.

Activities included a splash pad, D-J, food trucks and a K-9 unit.(WLBT)

Police Chief Nick McLendon says these kinds of events are a priority to help officers connect with the community and show they are there to serve the citizens.

Chief McLendon said, “It’s just a great way for us to show appreciation to our community [and] build that gap. Let the community know that, ‘Hey, every encounter with the police is not an enforcement encounter. We’ve got to get out in the community and have these types of events.”

Chief McLendon said, "every encounter with the police is not an enforcement encounter."(WLBT)

Mississippi Blood Services also set up a collection site, and Richland’s Sunny Seniors played pickleball. Chief McLendon says since he has been Police Chief, it has been important to be more involved and visible in the community. He became Police Chief in February 2022.

