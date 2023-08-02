Reunion Parkway widening project groundbreaking held in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret that Madison County is booming when it comes to economic development.

State, city, and county leaders met Wednesday morning to break ground on a big project in Madison County.

Reunion Parkway will eventually connect I-55, Highway 51, and Bozeman Road, and officials say it will also bring economic development opportunities.

The funding for this project was made possible through the appropriations committee.

“Madison is a booming area, and you know you capitalize on success, so we were able to get some funding here to get this started,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “We’ve got a little ways to go but we are going to get there too, but Reunion Parkway will be significant for Madison County.”

The project will have three phases. This phase calls for the construction of new bridges over Bear Creek and the CN Railroad, along with the construction of bicycle lanes on each side of the new roadway.

Governor Tate Reeves says he’s excited to have finally gotten the resources in place to get this phase done.

“Reunion project has been a project that has been talked about in our state for years and years, and what it does is it allows the opening up of even more developable land here in Madison County,” he said. “It thinks it’s obviously a project that’s going to benefit not just one city or even one county, but the entire state.”

Officials also say when people are looking at the industrial park in the county, having more places to live, work and play makes projects like these very important.

“We’ve seen tremendous economic growth in Madison County,” Representative Michael Guest said. “We know of Nissan facility, Amazon’s Home, Clark beverage is going to build a $100 million facility here and we know that people are moving to Madison County because it’s a safe place to live, a place with great schools.

Governor Reeves couldn’t give a specific date on when the project would be complete but says you will see major progress over the next few years.

