Pafford donates two ambulances to war-torn Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s hard for you to imagine calling for an ambulance and not getting one, but that’s what’s going on in war-torn Ukraine right now. They’re simply in short supply.

That’s why Pafford Ambulance answered the call from the executive vice president of Global Partnerships to donate vehicles.

John Daniel, who is also co-founder of ProgenaCare wound care company, recently visited Ukraine, and he told 3 On Your Side he was inspired to come up with a way to help.

John Daniel said, “We were working directly with some of the rescuers and some of the miners in certain cities, and we saw firsthand that their ambulances had been destroyed.”

”And so, that kind of tugs on our heartstrings; I mean, I can’t imagine, you know, someone being an EMS as we are and calling for an EMS and not getting one,” said Shane Davidson.

The vehicles will be shipped and expected to arrive in Ukraine in 2 to 3 weeks, where the president and first lady of that country will meet and greet Global Partnership officials.

