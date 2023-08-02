Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested after fight in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One homeless man was stabbed and another homeless man was arrested after a fight between the two Wednesday morning.

DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin says the incident happened at the intersection of Capitol Street and Mill Street in Jackson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that two homeless men had gotten into a fight and that one man had stabbed the other.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The other man, Marcus Parker, 51, was found and arrested. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

