New restaurant opening its doors in Jackson’s District at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When you walk through these doors this coming fall… you can expect to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and heavy discounts on cocktails during happy hour.

Former Millsap’s College student Tyler Alford is gearing up to bring the capital city its newest restaurant.

“My dad being from Greenwood, we have close Mississippi ties, but [I] always felt a closeness to Mississippi and especially Jackson as well,” he said. “It feels like home to us always has and it’s great to be calling it home now again.”

Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie will lean on Chef Tab for its southern and French cuisine.

“His skill set is definitely in that southern and French fresh local forward food,” Alford said. “He grew up in Natchez, was born in Columbus, and has a lot of experience in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. So we’re gonna have lots of heavy seafood plays, duck confit, fresh oysters, steak frites, truffled, purple sweet potato fries.”

The business will occupy the space that used to house Fine & Dandy… one of several restaurants that have shut its doors in the District at Eastover since the property was born in 2017.

Others include Cantina Laredo, which was replaced by Sophomore Spanish Club, which was replaced by Sal and Mookie’s.

In June, Mississippi’s first food hall, Cultivation, closed down after its general manager took another opportunity.

But with roughly 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Alford says he’s confident this concept will stick around.

“I’ve had a really fortunate career that’s taken me from North Carolina to New Orleans, Denver, Dallas, Montana, Washington DC; I’ve had a really great opportunity to open over 20 restaurants now,” Alford said. “We’re definitely putting our best effort into this, you know, trying to bring something to Jackson that’s going to last and be, you know, memorable”

Eudora’s is expected to open in October and will provide roughly 80 jobs.

