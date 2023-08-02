Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man starts fires inside Walmart and Home Depot in Metairie, police say

Kenner police released this surveillance image of a man suspected of starting fires Wednesday...
Kenner police released this surveillance image of a man suspected of starting fires Wednesday (Aug. 2) inside a Walmart on Veterans Boulevard and a Home Depot store next door.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - One man has been arrested after police say he intentionally set four fires Wendesday (Aug. 2) morning, prompting a Walmart location to turn customers away.

A spokesperson for the Kenner Police Department says the fires began around 7 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect, Samir Hernandez, 23, set some clothes on fire inside the Walmart on Veterans Boulevard, causing heavy smoke damage. The store is closed until further notice.

Your local Walmart in Metairie 8912 Veterans Memorial blvd will be closed till further notice. The nearby store in...

Posted by Walmart Metairie on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

He is accused of then starting a fire at the neighboring Home Depot which officials say was quickly extinguished.

Police say Hernandez also confessed to setting fire to two trash cans in front of homes in a nearby neighborhood.

Hernandez has been booked on two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of aggravated criminal damage, two counts of simple arson, and two counts of simple criminal damage.

No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson church
4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.
Hotel O
Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it

Latest News

Authorities: Mississippi couple invite friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite elderly friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested after fight in Jackson
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested after fight in Jackson
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson church
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms