Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man sentenced to 15 years on molestation charge in Jones Co.

Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man will serve 15 years in prison after being convicted of molestation this week.

Celestino Ramos, 40, was arrested back in December 2021 in relation to an incident that occurred that November.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said this case came about with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“Investigator J.D. Carter was the investigator, and they turned the case file over to us,” said Martin. “We did some investigation, spoke with the victim and decided to proceed with it.”

Martin said the DA’s office was pleased with the trial’s outcome.

“The victim was able to testify, and we hope we were able to get some closure for her,” Martin said.

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson said the DA’s office will continue to bring justice to victims of crime, especially children.

“This little girl has been scarred, and this won’t end for her with the closure of this case,” said Thompson. “She will live this forever.

“As long as I’m here as DA, I want all the citizens of Jones County - Black, White, Hispanic, what have you - to know that we are going to pursue those who commit crimes against our kids especially.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson church
4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.
Hotel O
Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it

Latest News

New restaurant opening its doors in Jackson’s District at Eastover
New restaurant opening its doors in Jackson’s District at Eastover
Tiffany Longino, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, wants to expand Medicaid
Tiffany Longino, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, wants to expand Medicaid
Tiffany Longino, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, wants to expand Medicaid
More than 200 people packed Mama Hamil's on Thursday to hear from the candidates running for...
‘Slap in the face’: Lt. Gov. Hosemann a no-show at Madison County political event