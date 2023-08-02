Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort mother is accused of using a stun gun on her child.

According to an arrest citation, 26-year-old Mary Cirillo is facing a charge of criminal abuse, 1st degree.

The citation says she admitted to police she used the stun gun on her son because he was “misbehaving because he wanted strawberry milk.” Police say Cirillo told them she used the stun gun on the boy for several seconds.

The citation says Cirillo told police she was under the influence of meth and marijuana at the time and “wasn’t in the right state of mind.”

Cirillo is currently being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

