JXN Water reports more than $20M in uncollected water and sewer fees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JXN Water brought in just $25.8 of the nearly $46 million billed for water and sewer services in the last seven months.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin recently released his quarterly report for the period ending June 30.

The report outlines progress made in stabilizing the city’s water system as part of a federal court order. It also spells out efforts to fix the city’s billing system.

Data in the June 30 report backs up previous statements made by Henifin that JXN Water’s collection rate is around 52 percent since he took over water in late November.

Of the $26.9 million billed to commercial customers during that time, just $15.4 million was paid. On the residential side, customers were billed $18,954,000 for water and sewer, but just $10,352,000 was collected.

Henifin said JXN Water made a special effort in the last quarter to get stranded bills out to customers.

However, that effort “released hundreds of extremely high bills that were based on erroneous estimates.”

Bills become stranded when problems in the billing system prevent the statements from being generated and sent to customers. He said those billing errors were corrected and new bills were sent out.

Henifin tells the judge that many of the problems will be corrected once all of the city’s water meters are replaced.

The report is a requirement of the interim stipulated order appointing Henifin as third-party manager, which was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate in November. The report was submitted for the judge’s review and released on the JXN Water website.

To date, about 43,000 meters have been put in the ground to replace the ones installed as part of the failed Siemens contract.

Jackson contracted with Sustainability Partners in 2021 to replace the meters. Henifin took on that contract after he was named third-party manager.

“While the project continues to experience delays and is nearly 15 percent behind schedule, the contractor is projecting that more than 50,000 meters will be installed by the end of the next quarter,” Henifin wrote. “To date, the installed meters are reporting nearly 97 percent successfully.”

Meanwhile, the report states that water shutoff trials are expected to begin in August, with JXN Water targeting a “small subset of delinquent customer accounts with Kamstrup meters installed and reading since March 31.”

SP is installing Kamstrup meters as part of the replacement project.

Henifin also tells the court he’s expected to draft a new rate structure plan by August 15, present it to the mayor “no later than the end of August,” and to the city council in early September.

Meanwhile, Henifin says he’s written off more than $18.5 million in outstanding customer debt through the People’s Relief Campaign.

The campaign was launched earlier this year to help pay off disputed debt acquired by customers prior to December 1, 2022, around the time Henifin took over the city’s water.

Through June 30, 8,018 customers had $18,546,102.23 in disputed amounts written off.

Another 412 customers received $788,988.43 in assistance thanks to a federal grant through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

See the full report here:

Status Report by Anthony Warren on Scribd

