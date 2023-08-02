JPD: Man’s body found with trauma to head, face

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sykes Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade said the body of a Black man was found with trauma to his head and face. He was found by a lawn crew, police say.

No other details were released about what happened or who is responsible.

WLBT is working to find out the identity of the man who died.

