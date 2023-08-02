Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD: Man’s body found with trauma to head, face

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sykes Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade said the body of a Black man was found with trauma to his head and face. He was found by a lawn crew, police say.

No other details were released about what happened or who is responsible.

WLBT is working to find out the identity of the man who died.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson church
4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.
Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC 4 months before his release

Latest News

JPD asks for help to ID two men accused of stealing copper wire from abandoned building
JPD asks for help to ID two men accused of stealing copper wire from abandoned building
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
JXN Water reports more than $20M in uncollected water and sewer fees
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Authorities: Mississippi couple invite elderly friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him
Mary Cirillo, 26.
Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says