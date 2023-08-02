Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD asks for help to ID two men accused of stealing copper wire from abandoned building(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing copper wire from a now-closed grocery store.

JPD says the men, pictured above, stole copper wire from the former Food Depot located at 3188 West Northside Drive.

If you recognize the men, you are urged to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

