JPD asks for help to ID two men accused of stealing copper wire from abandoned building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing copper wire from a now-closed grocery store.

JPD says the men, pictured above, stole copper wire from the former Food Depot located at 3188 West Northside Drive.

If you recognize the men, you are urged to call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.