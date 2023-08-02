Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD: 26-year-old man’s body found with trauma to head, face

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sykes Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade said the body of a Black man was found with trauma to his head and face. He was found by a lawn crew, police say.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told WLBT that the man has been identified as 26-year-old Markell Brown.

No other details were released about what happened or who is responsible.

WLBT is working to find out the identity of the man who died.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson church
4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.
Hotel O
Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it

Latest News

City of Jackson announces new 911 call center changes: Here’s what you need to know
City of Jackson announces new 911 call center changes: Here’s what you need to know
Small businesses playing role in revitalizing area around declining Metrocenter Mall
Small businesses playing role in revitalizing area around declining Metrocenter Mall
Reunion Parkway widening project groundbreaking held in Madison County
Reunion Parkway widening project groundbreaking held in Madison County
New restaurant opening its doors in Jackson’s District at Eastover
‘It feels like home:’ Former Millsaps College student to soon bring new restaurant to District at Eastover
Celestino Ramos, 40, of Ellisville.
Man sentenced to 15 years on molestation charge in Jones Co.