‘It feels like home:’ Former Millsaps College student to soon bring new restaurant to District at Eastover

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than two months after Mississippi’s first food hall closed in Jackson, a new restaurant will soon open its doors at the District at Eastover.

Eudora’s Mississippi Brasserie, whose name pays homage to beloved author, Eudora Welty, is set to open this fall.

Former Millsap’s College student and owner Tyler Alford says you can expect to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and heavy discounts on cocktails during happy hour.

“With my dad being from Greenwood, we have close Mississippi ties and always felt a closeness to Mississippi and, especially, Jackson as well,” Alford said. “It feels like home to us. It always has, and it’s great to be calling it home now again.”

Eudora’s will lean on its executive chef for its southern and French cuisine.

“He grew up in Natchez, was born in Columbus, and has a lot of experience from Baton Rouge and New Orleans,” Alford said. “We’re going to have lots of heavy seafood plays, duck confit, fresh oysters, steak frites, and truffled, purple sweet potato fries.”

The business will occupy the space that used to house Fine & Dandy, which is one of several restaurants that shut its doors in the District at Eastover since the property was born in 2017.

Others include Cantina Laredo which was replaced by Sophomore Spanish Club which was replaced by Sal and Mookie’s.

Then in June, Mississippi’s first food hall, Cultivation, closed down after its general manager took another opportunity.

But with roughly 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Alford says he’s confident this concept will stick around.

“I’ve had a really fortunate career that’s taken me from North Carolina to New Orleans, Denver, Dallas, Montana, and Washington DC,” he said. “I’ve had a really great opportunity to open over 20 restaurants now. We’re definitely putting our best effort into this and trying to bring something to Jackson that’s going to last and be memorable.”

Eudora’s is expected to open in October and will provide somewhere in the ballpark of 80 jobs.

Once open, Eudora’s will bring the District at Eastover from just one restaurant back to multiple.

To apply for a job, you can visit www.eudoras.com. Alford says the business is committed to paying a livable wage of at least $16.57/hour.

