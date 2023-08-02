Burger Battle
Hot spell continues
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We had ourselves another 100-degree day Wednesday.  More heat and humidity this week with daily high temperatures near 100 degrees and overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 70s.  During the afternoons, the heat index will sway anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees, prompting likely advisories or excessive heat warnings for our area.  Rain chances will remain very low but start to elevate Thursday and again this weekend into early next week.  High pressure is in control of our weather.  It is centered over Texas and will start breaking down this weekend or early next week.  This may allow for disturbances to start affecting our area with thunderstorms from time to time, increasing the daily humidity, but possible lowering temperatures by a few degrees, especially next week.  The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:16am and the sunset is 7:56pm.    The tropics are very quiet, but we typically see a dramatic uptick in activity during the month of August, so stay tuned for any changes.

First Alert Forecast: