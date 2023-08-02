First Alert Forecast: flirting with 100° through late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A blazing hot afternoon is in store with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect across central Mississippi. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Be safe and smart when spending time outdoors with peak heat indices between 105 to 115. Besides a slight chance for a few pop-up downpours, most locations will stay dry. Temperatures will be slow to cool overnight with lows down in the 70s.

THURSDAY: With high pressure holding strong overhead, our hot and mostly dry spell will carry into Thursday. Highs will climb back to the upper 90s and lower 100s with feels like temperatures well in the triple digits.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We won’t see too many changes in our forecast for the next few days before this strong ridge finally breaks down heading into next week. This will allow for the heat to back down and for disturbances to pass through. By the middle of next week, it won’t be nearly as hot with highs near average in the lower 90s with better rain/storm chances.

