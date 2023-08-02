Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: flirting with 100° through late week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A blazing hot afternoon is in store with Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in effect across central Mississippi. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Be safe and smart when spending time outdoors with peak heat indices between 105 to 115. Besides a slight chance for a few pop-up downpours, most locations will stay dry. Temperatures will be slow to cool overnight with lows down in the 70s.

THURSDAY: With high pressure holding strong overhead, our hot and mostly dry spell will carry into Thursday. Highs will climb back to the upper 90s and lower 100s with feels like temperatures well in the triple digits.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We won’t see too many changes in our forecast for the next few days before this strong ridge finally breaks down heading into next week. This will allow for the heat to back down and for disturbances to pass through. By the middle of next week, it won’t be nearly as hot with highs near average in the lower 90s with better rain/storm chances.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Peyton's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Serial rapist dies in Mississippi prison weeks after guilty verdict, coroner confirms
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson
Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson church
4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.
Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC 4 months before his release

Latest News

Chance of rain is low through Friday.
Staying Hot and Dry
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Hot spell continues
First Alert Forecast:
Hot spell continues
First Alert Forecast: hot spell continues for the rest of the week