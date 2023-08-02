Election commissioner making final preparations ahead of Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Primary elections are just one week away.

While many of you are gearing up to cast your ballots, election commissioners are preparing to make sure everything is up and running smoothly when you arrive.

In Hinds County, election commissioners said gearing up for this big day takes a lot of hard work and long hours.

“We have been prepping for primaries since I’ve been here in January,” said Ratoya McGee, District 2 Election Commissioner.

“We are working, and now we’re going to burn the midnight oil all the way up until election day,” said Kidada Brown, District 1 Election Commissioner.

From making sure all the ballots are accurate to ensuring all the proper items are going to the correct precinct, commissioners are carefully looking through everything to make sure it’s in place and in order.

“The bags are already at the courthouse, and we’re just tallying up the final preparations for Tuesday,” said Brown.

“We are waiting for the vendor chosen by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors to come,” said McGee. “They will pick up the voting machines, any tables, and chairs needed at the precinct signs, things of that nature, and deliver them to the polling places.”

Another thing commissioners are doing is making sure all of the ballot boxes inside the voting machines are sealed.

Brown and McGee said this helps ensure the elections are secure.

“This is a seal, and on the seal, we go by the last four digits that are on the seal,” Brown explained. “We have it on paper, and then we make sure that the seal matches with the machines. If it doesn’t match, that means someone has tampered with this machine.”

“Anytime you see anything suspicious at the polls, you should also call the Hinds County Election Commission and let us know,” McGee expressed.

Polls will be open next Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must have a valid photo ID with you in order to vote.

Some voting precincts have changed locations since the last election.

To find out where you need to go to cast your ballot on election day, just click on this link.

