Clinton home goes up in flames

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a house that broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Copper Creek Drive.

WLBT crews found a two-story home engulfed in flames with smoke and debris shooting into the air.

Investigators did not say if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

