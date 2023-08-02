Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Clinton home goes up in flames

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a house that broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Copper Creek Drive.

WLBT crews found a two-story home engulfed in flames with smoke and debris shooting into the air.

Investigators did not say if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

