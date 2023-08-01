‘We’re tired’: Jackson firefighters demand higher wages from city council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of Jackson firefighters sat shoulder to shoulder flooding more than three rows in the city’s council chambers Tuesday in a bid for better wages.

It’s a plea the department has made for several years now. But this time - the tone was one of weariness.

Longtime firefighter and president of Jackson Fire Fighters Union Local 87, RaSean Thomas said many first responders feel overworked and underappreciated.

“We work very hard to make sure this city is taken care of night in and night out. When everyone else is slumbering and sleeping, we’re working two and three jobs just to take care of our families,” Thomas said to council members during the regular city council meeting.

Thomas, a 23-year-veteran of Jackson’s Fire Department, said his pay is poor.

“My salary is lower than the starting salary for a police officer who has never fired a weapon before. They make $45, I make $44.2 base...” Thomas said. “We’re tired, we’re broken, we’re worn and we are wanting you to do something to make this situation better for us.”

Thomas also appeared before Jackson’s City Council in October 2021 and again the following year with the same plight. A temporary salary increase was approved but never materialized.

“We’re tired of being looked over as a department. We’re tired of the can being kicked down the road,” the union president said. “Everybody talking about giving us something and nothing happening.”

In response to the union, city council members promised to make the matter a priority when the city’s budget season begins on August 7.

Several council members also showed appreciation to firefighters for their professionalism when they respond to emergency calls and their efforts to ensure citizens are safe.

See the full Jackson City Council meeting here .

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.