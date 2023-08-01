St. Joseph football team embraces underdog role as they move up to 6A

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - This year, the Madison St. Joseph Bruins are ready to take the sports world by storm as they step up from 5A to 6A. They are determined to prove themselves and show that they can compete with the big guns.

“We’re going to show them that we need to be there, and we can compete with 6A,” declared a confident King White, the team’s quarterback and free safety.

With a young and talented team, the Bruins are excited about the challenge ahead. “It’s going to take hard work and determination,” remarked Kaleb Gray, who plays linebacker and running back.

“Just stay together, even if we’re down or up, keep working and keep pushing,” added King White, emphasizing the importance of unity and perseverance.

Despite their youth, the team believes they have the grit and talent to excel in the higher division. “We’ve got a lot of 10th graders. They’ve got grit to them, and expectations are high. So, with that combination with some senior leadership, we expect a good year,” said Jason Moore, the head coach.

Facing whispers of doubt from outsiders, the Bruins embrace the underdog role with enthusiasm. “Everyone is really doubting us and thinks that we don’t need to be here,” said King White.

“We relish that underdog mentality. It gives us fire and makes us want to play a little harder. We hope that everybody overlooks us,” added Coach Moore, using the doubt as motivation to prove their worth.

While winning a championship is the ultimate goal for the team, Coach Moore’s deeper aspiration is to foster a sense of unity, family, and success beyond the football field.

“The main goal for us is to get better every week. By the time we get to the playoffs, we’re playing at our best. We preach unity and playing like a family. The good Lord blessed me with this job to help these guys not just in football but be successful in life,” said Coach Moore.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.