Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Holmes County man

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old Holmes County man.

Monte Quavay, of Pickens, is described as a Black man around five feet, nine inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in February, walking in an unknown direction near the Pickens convenience store.

Family members say Monte suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-0099.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.