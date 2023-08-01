Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Police: Man threatens to shoot people after fight during basketball game in Jackson(Capitol Police)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police after making threats to shoot people during a basketball game in Jackson, police say.

According to authorities, Jeffery Webb Jr., 38, made the threats during a game near North Street on Tuesday.

Police were told that after Webb made the threats, he went to his vehicle and grabbed a backpack. He then began to make his way back into the gym when a security guard stopped him.

In his vehicle, police say, was a 9mm handgun.

He was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.

“Great job to all of the officers and security personnel involved in this incident,” said Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey. “In today’s world, you cannot take any threat of violence lightly. Capitol Police will continue our mission to do all we can to ensure public safety to those within the CCID.”

