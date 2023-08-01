Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it

Actions from city will take place after Aug. 5, according to court order filed days ago.
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson judge has condemned a hotel on Interstate 55, ordering the city to demolish the structure he calls a “clear and present danger” to residents.

The hotel in question is the Hotel O near Northside Drive, owned by Noah Muthana.

Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds first noted code violations in December of last year, finding Muthana guilty of six different violations, including structural and foundation weaknesses, unsafe electrical wiring, and prevalent mold throughout the property.

Reynolds gave Muthana three different deadlines to fix or tear down the property, which were all ignored.

Muthana filed an appeal after the last deadline, which Reynolds said was not filed according to the rules of criminal procedure in an order filed on July 26.

The order now requires Muthana to vacate the premises and remove everyone staying there by August 5.

Anyone still there after that date will be removed by Jackson police and charged if they violate the law.

The judge said the city will then demolish the hotel and place a lien on the hotel’s property for the cost of that demolition.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Husband, wife found dead inside Crystal Springs home identified
Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC 4 months before his release
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Jackson Police Department
Coroner identifies man found dead Friday afternoon

Latest News

Monte Quavay
Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Holmes County man
JPS fills teacher vacancies, welcoming dozens of international teachers
City of Jackson spends thousands on recruitment firm, only to have public works director quit
JPS fills teacher vacancies, welcoming dozens of international teachers