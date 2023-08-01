Judge orders city of Jackson to tear down I-55 eyesore after waiting months for owner to do it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson judge has condemned a hotel on Interstate 55, ordering the city to demolish the structure he calls a “clear and present danger” to residents.

The hotel in question is the Hotel O near Northside Drive, owned by Noah Muthana.

Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds first noted code violations in December of last year, finding Muthana guilty of six different violations, including structural and foundation weaknesses, unsafe electrical wiring, and prevalent mold throughout the property.

Reynolds gave Muthana three different deadlines to fix or tear down the property, which were all ignored.

Muthana filed an appeal after the last deadline, which Reynolds said was not filed according to the rules of criminal procedure in an order filed on July 26.

The order now requires Muthana to vacate the premises and remove everyone staying there by August 5.

Anyone still there after that date will be removed by Jackson police and charged if they violate the law.

The judge said the city will then demolish the hotel and place a lien on the hotel’s property for the cost of that demolition.

