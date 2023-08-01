Heat Continues Through the Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excessively hot again today... Highs will reach into the upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. Excessive heat warnings are in place for most of central MS, with heat advisories for the surrounding areas. Regardless of which you’re under... it’s gonna be HOT!

Most people will stay dry this afternoon. Same story for Wednesday (both temps and rain coverage), but Thursday will bring a better chance for showers and storms. We continue to see better coverage through the end of the week and the weekend. Despite a better chance for rain, highs will stay near 100 degrees through Sunday.

By next week we should finally see a shift in the pattern. Still hot, but inching closer to seasonable temperatures and increasing rain coverage.

