Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Hot spell continues
Hot spell continues(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Welcome to August.  More heat and humidity this week with daily high temperatures near 100 degrees and overnight and morning low temperatures in the upper 70s.  During the afternoons, the heat index will sway anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees, prompting likely advisories or warnings for our area.  Rain chances will remain very low but start to elevate Thursday and again this weekend into early next week.  High pressure is in control of our weather.  It is centered over Texas and will start breaking down this weekend or early next week.  This may allow for disturbances to start affecting our area with thunderstorms from time to time, increasing the daily humidity, but possible lowering temperatures by a few degrees, especially next week.  The average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:16am and the sunset is 7:57pm.    The tropics are active, but well out into the Atlantic Ocean and will not affect our area for the time being.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Husband, wife found dead inside Crystal Springs home identified
Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC 4 months before his release
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Jackson Police Department
Coroner identifies man found dead Friday afternoon

Latest News

Hot spell continues
First Alert Forecast: hot spell continues for the rest of the week
Extreme heat stress for most of our area. Take heat safety precautions.
Heat Continues Through the Weekend
Elise's Tuesday Morning Weather
Heat Alert for today
First Alert Forecast: