First Alert Forecast: hot spell continues for the rest of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Excessive heat and humidity will be a concern once again today as upper-level ridging continues to influence our weather. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to a few lower 100s under a mostly sunny sky. Expect it to feel even hotter with peak heat index values up to 105 to 115 in some instances. Be safe and smart when spending time outdoors today with this dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Our weather will stay relatively quiet overnight as temperatures fall to the 70s.

We won’t see much of a difference in our forecast for Wednesday with more heat expected. Highs will climb back to the upper 90s to near 100-degrees by the afternoon hours with feels like temperatures well in the triple digits. Heat alerts will remain in effect for all central MS tomorrow as well. A few pop-up showers may also develop with the heating of the day, but coverage would be few and far between.

This hot spell is expected to prevail for the rest of the work week and likely for the upcoming weekend. We will start to see this strong ridge breakdown over the weekend heading into next week. This should allow for the heat to back down a bit next week and for better chances for scattered showers/storms.

