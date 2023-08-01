City of Jackson spends thousands on recruitment firm, only to have public works director quit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We continue our coverage of the city of Jackson’s search for a new public works director.

The previous director quit Friday after just eleven days on the job.

His resignation came after the city spent thousands of dollars on a national firm to find someone for the position.

But money wasn’t the only thing spent. The city also spent months waiting for the recruiting firm to find someone for the job.

3 On Your Side asked several Jackson city council members the same simple question: why did Khalid Wood quit after less than two weeks on the job?

Council President Aaron Banks, Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, and Councilman Kenneth Stokes all responded with virtually the same response: “I have no idea.”

“I don’t. I really don’t. I didn’t meet him. I don’t know him,” Councilman Stokes said. “There is a lot of talk out here in the city about too many things going backwards. You have lost your water department, you lost your sewer department, your streets are in awful shape. You have lost a lot of your Public Works functions in the capital city, so a number of employees are gone.”

We asked Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin, too, since he’s now in charge of what used to be two major Public Works responsibilities: water & sewer.

“I have no idea. I met with him for the first time last Tuesday. He seemed like a great guy when we met with Robert Lee, who I’ve been meeting with regularly. So, I guess I’m meeting with Robert Lee again this week. I have no indication from my end as to why [Wood] might have done that,” Henifin said.

Wood was the sixth person to take the helm of the public works department since 2020.

With him already gone, the city will now have to decide whether they want to, again, use the same national recruiting firm that recommended Wood.

Jackson’s contract with GovHR LLC says, “Upon appointment of a candidate, GovHR provides the following guarantee: should the selected and appointed candidate, at the request of the client or the employee’s own determination, leave the employ of the client within the first 12 months of appointment, we will, if desired, conduct one additional recruitment for the cost of expenses and announcements only.”

Should the city go that route, it’s unclear how much more it would cost. However, it is clear that Jackson has already paid or still owes the company $29,500, according to the RFP.

The city has about six months to request that the firm find another candidate.

In the meantime, we’re not sure who the mayor plans on naming as the interim director.

His communications coordinator declined our request for comment.

