Child, firefighter injured in Jackson apartment fire Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire Tuesday morning that left a child and firefighter injured.

A small fire started in the kitchen area of one unit at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said firefighters arrived to find a small amount of smoke coming from one of the buildings, and shortly afterward, a child inside, unresponsive, from smoke inhalation.

“It was really eerie how this happened, it was mostly smoke that caused all the issues,” Armon said. “There was a fire inside the building, but it was a very small amount of fire and a majority of what caused the fire was smoke.”

First responders performed CPR on the child who was then taken to the hospital. WLBT is working to learn the child’s current condition.

A firefighter also cut his hand on broken glass while attempting to rescue the child. The firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

