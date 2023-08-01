Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Carlee Russell like abduction hoaxes could soon face harsher consequences

How realistic are stiffer penalties for faking abductions?
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders are drafting legislation that would place heightened consequences on anyone who fakes their own abduction. This legislation comes in response to the fact that Carlee Russell will likely only face misdemeanor charges for lying to law enforcement.

The pending legislation would make it a felony to fake an abduction, meaning that there would be significantly larger consequences for those who follow in Russell’s footsteps.

“This bill includes prison sentences, and mandatory restitution requirements for the cost of resources expended by law enforcement agencies during a hoax abduction,” said State Senator April Weaver.

Senator Weaver said that she intends on introducing the legislation in the 2024 legislative session. The hope is that by strengthening the punishment, law enforcement will be able to remain focused on real cases.

“There are other crimes, other victims of crimes that did not get the attention and the investigative services they might have otherwise gotten had we not poured so many resources with so many agencies, local, state and even federal agencies looking for Carlee Russell,” said former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town.

The length of any sentences and restitution amounts will likely be debated and discussed once Senator Weaver officially proposes the new law.

