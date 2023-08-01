Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 injured in shooting after altercation near Mississippi hospital
Husband, wife found dead inside Crystal Springs home identified
Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC 4 months before his release
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Jackson Police Department
Coroner identifies man found dead Friday afternoon

Latest News

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the...
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue