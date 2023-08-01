‘20 years isn’t enough for you:’ Jackson family gets justice two years after daughter was murdered

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old will serve at least the next 20 years of his life in prison.

Monday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after gunning down a 21-year-old in Jackson two years ago.

It was that day, on June 30, 2021, when Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard went from planning for their oldest daughter to take over the family business to planning her funeral.

Since then, they’ve spent every single day fighting for justice.

Monday, they finally got some. Even still, Spurgeon Banyard said he was still hurting as he stood outside the Hinds County Courthouse wearing a picture of his oldest daughter around his neck.

“A lot of people talk about time, saying ‘time heals,’” he said. “Time does not heal. No parent wants to bury their child. The child is supposed to bury us.”

At one point in time, a Jackson Municipal Court Judge described now 21-year-old Terrance Young as “a present danger to the citizens of Jackson.”

Young was out on bond in connection with multiple felony charges when he shot Kaylin Banyard with an assault rifle and took her life.

After Monday’s plea deal, the repeat offender’s first-degree murder charge was reduced to second-degree.

After Katrina and Spurgeon Banyard made their case for why Young should be sentenced to the maximum of 40 years in prison, Judge Frank Voller turned to the two and said he had no words to ease their pain.

Ultimately, he went with the district attorney and state of Mississippi’s recommendation of 20 years behind bars with an additional five years if Young acts up.

The decision came only minutes after Katrina Banyard looked Young in the eyes and called him a “monster,” saying, “20 years isn’t enough for you.”

In response, Young did nothing but mouth the words, “Oh my God.”

“I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that I am a little bit jealous. You’ve taken my daughter’s life, and yet you sat in the courtroom and smiled and were able to talk. I don’t get that with Kaylin,” Katrina Banyard said. “I have to listen to her voice messages. I have all of her recorded messages on my phone, and I have videos. So, we have to rely on that. We don’t have that luxury of speaking to our daughter.”

Katrina Banyard also noted that her daughter was one of the few people, if not the only person, who didn’t turn their back on Young.

Young’s brother, Christen Edley, was Kaylin Banyard’s boyfriend at the time of her killing.

“Kaylin had pretty much taken Terrence under her wing. Mom had put him out. Cousins and all the family had cast him out, and Kaylin came to me and told me that he didn’t have anybody. He lived with her, and when she realized he was a danger to her, she asked him to leave,” she said. “For him to take her life after she was there for him, I don’t understand.”

WLBT was not allowed to film inside the courtroom, but the emotions were felt outside when deputies broke up a shouting match between Kaylin Banyard’s extended family and what appeared to be Young’s family.

Meanwhile, Kaylin Banyard’s parents are doing their best to forgive the young man who took her life.

“We know from reading the Bible that the Lord wants you to forgive. It’s easier said than done, but we know if we want to get into His kingdom and if we want to see our baby girl again, we have to forgive and move on with our life. But we’re just taking it one day at a time,” Spurgeon Banyard said.

“We’re not there yet. We’re not there, but we’re working on it,” Katrina Banyard said.

Katrina Banyard also had a message for all the families who are still fighting for justice: keep fighting. Do not give up hope.

As for Terrance Young, his attorney declined WLBT’s request for comment.

