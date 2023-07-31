Things To Know Monday, July 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson

Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20 (Byram Police Department)

A man has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges after a missing Byram teenager was found Saturday in Jackson. An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued for the 14-year-old, with MBI saying she was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac early Saturday morning. Authorities say officers were able to locate the Ford in the city limits of Jackson and that the teen was found “shortly after.” She was taken to UMMC for evaluation. Jermaine Bradley II, 20, of Byram, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges. He has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

2. First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat

Kicking off the work week with a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued for all of central and southern MS. Highs will reach right around 100 degrees again today, with no relief in sight as we continue through the work week. Heat indices will range from 100-115 degrees today through the end of the week. The good news is there will be a few scattered showers and storms each day, helping to cool people off a little bit earlier in the day. Not much relief comes overnight though, as lows remain in the mid and upper 70s.

3. Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi

WLBT General Photo (WLBT)

A Mississippi woman has been found guilty of threatening to kill a federal judge last fall. Jurors on Wednesday convicted Candra Clark, 41, of Ridgeland, of sending two threats-filled emails to U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves set sentencing for Oct. 23. The first profanity-laced email, sent at 1:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, asked Percy to meet her in public “where I can just end you and the problems you (expletive) cause!” She signed her name to the email. In the second email, sent just before dawn, Clark accused the judge of abusing his power and threatened to charge him with treason.

