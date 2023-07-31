Burger Battle
Dale’s Taste of Summer
Operation Backpack
St. Jude Dream Home
Senior Salute
Promote Your Business
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says

George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama Monday morning.(George County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lucedale man wanted for the murder of his wife has been arrested, Sheriff Keith Havard confirms.

Sheriff Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama Monday morning.

Friday, law enforcement announced a warrant for McIntosh’s arrest after human remains, thought to belong to his wife, were found a week prior on July 21.

George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife

His wife, 31-year-old Kayla Brooke Crawford, had been missing since March.

Officials believe the remains found near the Movella community are Crawford’s, but they are waiting on official DNA confirmation.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Havard says other information should be released soon.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20
Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
Jackson Police Department
Coroner identifies man found dead Friday afternoon
A pilot is OK after his plane went down in a field in Rankin County.
Pilot OK after emergency landing in Rankin County
VPD: One dead, 18-year-old injured after connected shootings in Vicksburg
VPD: One dead, 18-year-old injured after connected shootings in Vicksburg
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi

Latest News

News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, July 31
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Councilman calls for 'safe zones' around hospitals