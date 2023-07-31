Burger Battle
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Rogers, Judkins, Gore Jr. named to Maxwell Award watch list

Southern Jaguars Football
Southern Jaguars Football(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Maxwell Award is given to most outstanding college football player in the country every year. On Monday, the watch list for the award was released, and Mississippi is well-represented among the watch list members.

Included in the list from Mississippi schools: Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon High School grad Will Rogers, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, and Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr.

Several players from Mississippi are also on the list. Akron wide receiver Alex Adams (South Pike), Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (North Panola), Florida State running back Trey Benson (Greenville St. Joseph Catholic), and UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (Oak Grove).

A couple of the players on the list also used to play for programs in the Magnolia State. Plumlee transferred to UCF from Ole Miss, former Jackson State and current Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is on the list, as is Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader, who transferred from Mississippi State.

