Plan outlines how $118M in federal water allocations for Jackson could be spent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More details are coming to light about how hundreds of millions of dollars in federal allocations will be used to fix Jackson’s water system.

Last year, Congress passed an omnibus spending bill that included some $600 million in disaster relief funds to restore Jackson’s water system in the wake of its failure last August.

$450 million of that will be going into the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund Loan Program specifically to help Jackson with disaster recovery.

The intended use plan (IUP) for those funds was approved on June 30. The Intended Use Plan for the entire SRF fund was approved by the Local Governments and Rural Water Systems Improvements Board last week.

According to a copy of that plan, the first $118 million will go toward various projects, including repairing the intake structure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and replacing small-diameter water lines across the city.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin is seeking $50 million for the small-diameter line replacements, which will improve water pressure, meet current fire protection standards, and improve the overall appearance, smell, and taste of the water coming into people’s homes, the IUP states.

Requests also include $32.5 million for distribution system optimization and $6 million for a distribution system analysis.

The analysis includes a hydraulic model of the city’s water system, which Henifin previously told a federal judge was already underway.

The $32.5 million for system optimization, meanwhile, would go toward needs identified during that analysis, documents included with the IUP indicate.

Other requests include $24.6 million to pay off about a fifth of Jackson’s State Revolving Fund loan debt. The city has approximately $114.5 million in existing SRF loans. Paying off that $114.5 million would free up about $2.1 million in water and sewer revenues a year, according to Henifin’s financial plan.

The remaining $5 million would go toward repairing the intake structure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, a priority project included in the federal court order that took over Jackson’s water system last year.

“The intake structure at the Ross Barnett Reservoir has fallen into a state of disrepair,” the documents state. “The building that houses needed chemical feed equipment and water quality monitoring sensors is in need of replacement to protect those systems from the weather.”

According to the IUP, the chemical feed at the intake facility is used to reduce marine growth in the intake pipes and buildup on the plant’s raw water screens. The sensors, meanwhile, allow operators to “see changing raw water conditions to prepare treatment processes for changing water chemistry.”

