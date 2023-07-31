JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s sewer system is now under the control of Ted Henifin.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate signed an interim stipulated order taking control of the city’s sewer system and placing it under the third-party water manager.

The judge initially signed the order to take effect July 31, which would have done away with the 30-day comment period it included.

However, Wingate called the court back in session to announce that he was signing the order as is and leaving the 30-day comment period in place.

The judge will be open to making changes to the stipulated order based on those comments.

This is a developing story.

